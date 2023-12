Beekeepers were seen extracting honey from the bee hives at the edge of a blooming mustard field in the outskirts of the capital's Savar on Monday (25 December).

Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan

According to the Bangladesh Institute of Apiculture (BIA), around 25,000 cultivators, including 1,000 commercial agriculturists, produce at least 1,500 tonnes of good quality honey a year across the country.

A butterfly perched on a mustard field. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan

A beekeeper working at it inside a protective blue net. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan