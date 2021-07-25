Surrounded by clouds

Keokradong is a peak with diversity of light, cloud, rain and colours. Boga lake to Keokradong - a distance of 986 meters - is an adventurous journey worth taking on.

The wide green view, soothing sound of water falls, falling rain from a distance, and the hospitality of the local people - all these left me mesmerized.

After four hours of hiking, all the tiredness went away when I met the majestic colourful sky with a stretched horizon containing green peaks.

Within a very short time, the surrounding became gloomy and it started to rain. Watching it rain from one of the highest peaks of Bangladesh is still one of the best experiences of my life and the sunrise from Keokradong is absolutely mystical.

The whole scene I experienced is difficult to describe in words, but my clicks have captured some of it.

The photos were captured by Rony Sharafat