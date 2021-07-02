The return of silk

The silk produced in Rajshahi, the north-western division of Bangladesh, has won the hearts of many fashion aficionados around the world.

Although China, the birthplace of silk, still rules the international market, the fineness and affordability of the silk of Rajshahi have made it popular among the fashion houses of various countries in Europe. The environment-friendly production method has earned Rajshahi silk extra good repute.

A female silkworm lays about 300 to 400 eggs at a time, Photo-Din Muhammad Shibly

Even in the '90s, the production of Rajshahi silk was adequate. Due to the gross mismanagement and subsequent loss, the state-owned Rajshahi Silk Factory remained closed for many years.

Bombyx silkworms feed on mulberry leaves. Photo-Din Muhammad Shibly

Seeing the opportunity in the market, few privately-owned factories came forward. While their contribution to the industry is praiseworthy, they couldn't live up to the expectations when it comes to meeting the demand in the market.

Silkworms make cocoons using their saliva. Photo-Din Muhammad Shibly

The good news is, Rajshahi Silk Factory reopened in 2018 and resumed production on a limited scale. It is now planning to increase production by engaging all the available looms.

Collecting the cocoons. Photo-Din Muhammad Shibly

The photo story, captured by Din Muhammad Shibly, depicts the various stages of silk production. The photos were taken in Rajshahi Silk Factory in 2020.

Yarn being manufactured in a loom. Photo- Din Muhammad Shibly

Shibly has been working as a documentary photographer since 2003. His prime area of interest in photography encompasses environmental and socio-political issues.

The final product. Photo-Din Muhammad Shibly

Shibly is the founding principal of "Chhaya Institute of Communication and Photography" and the editor of a photography-based newspaper "Aalo".



