Attention to details

In Focus

Rifat Iqbal
29 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Attention to details

Rifat Iqbal
29 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:45 pm

For centuries, artists have employed composition techniques to draw our eye, make us feel a certain way and tell us a story. One of the things that makes photography a successful art form is that it can show a viewer things differently.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal

As photographers, we notice small details and unique juxtapositions. We use many tools to capture our subject matter in different ways: a variety of lenses, changing our camera angle, using long exposures or very fast ones.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal

Composition can make or break a wildlife photo. In wildlife photography, detailing should be more precise and should be observed more often. As these tiny details get more attention, your photos will tell stories that you have never thought about before.

If you want to become a great wildlife photographer you need to put the hours into honing your craft, so when you're finally face to face with that animal you can take the best images possible. By getting up close and personal with our subjects, we can show our audience things they rarely experience. So let's pay our attention to details.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal

Rifat Iqbal is a prominent wildlife photographer in Bangladesh. He is the former President of the Photographic Society of RUET. During his childhood he developed a strong fascination for nature and wildlife. He started his photography journey in his early university days at the age of 19. Rifat achieved numerous awards from both home and abroad.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Photo: Rifat Iqbal

Top News

attention / Details

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

5h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

6h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

21h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

20h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

8h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily