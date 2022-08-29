For centuries, artists have employed composition techniques to draw our eye, make us feel a certain way and tell us a story. One of the things that makes photography a successful art form is that it can show a viewer things differently.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal

As photographers, we notice small details and unique juxtapositions. We use many tools to capture our subject matter in different ways: a variety of lenses, changing our camera angle, using long exposures or very fast ones.

Composition can make or break a wildlife photo. In wildlife photography, detailing should be more precise and should be observed more often. As these tiny details get more attention, your photos will tell stories that you have never thought about before.

If you want to become a great wildlife photographer you need to put the hours into honing your craft, so when you're finally face to face with that animal you can take the best images possible. By getting up close and personal with our subjects, we can show our audience things they rarely experience. So let's pay our attention to details.

Rifat Iqbal is a prominent wildlife photographer in Bangladesh. He is the former President of the Photographic Society of RUET. During his childhood he developed a strong fascination for nature and wildlife. He started his photography journey in his early university days at the age of 19. Rifat achieved numerous awards from both home and abroad.

Photo: Rifat Iqbal