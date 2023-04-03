The ultimate sneaker edit for sneakerheads

Jamal Bhuiyan is the brand ambassador of Sprint by Apex. Photos: Courtesy

Sneakers have long been a part of casual fashion, but in recent years they have taken the fashion world by storm, becoming a must-have item for fashion-conscious individuals of all genders. From classic styles to limited edition collaborations, the sneaker market has exploded in popularity, with fans willing to pay the top amount for the latest and greatest releases.

They have become a status symbol and a way to express one's individuality. Sneakers are no longer just for the gym or sports, but have become a statement piece that can be incorporated into any outfit, regardless of the occasion.

Whether it's high-tops, low-tops, or anything in between, sneakers have become a staple of contemporary fashion and a reflection of modern culture. So, here we've picked some trendy and functional sneakers that are sure to catch your eye.

Get a fresh look with the timeless all-white sneaker

The all-white sneaker is a timeless and versatile footwear option that never goes out of style. With a clean and minimalistic design, this shoe is perfect for those who want a sleek and modern look.

The high-quality PU leather upper ensures longevity and resistance to wear and tear, making it a durable and practical choice. The cushioned EVA footbed provides extra comfort and support, making these all-white sneakers ideal for all-day wear.

Whether you're running errands or going out with friends, these sneakers are the perfect choice to complete your outfit. Pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual and effortless look, or dress them up with a skirt or dress for a more polished look. The possibilities are endless with the all-white sneaker- a true wardrobe staple for any fashion-forward individual.

Price: Tk1,990

Where to find: www.apex4u.com/your nearby Apex outlets

The ultimate distance running shoe

The Adidas Adistar Sneakers are the perfect combination of comfort and performance, inspired by the concept of perpetual motion, and rigorously tested over 4,500 km. These shoes are designed to help you go the distance, combining a soft and lightweight Repetitor foam platform with a firmer Repetitor+ foam to create a dual-density midsole that offers stability and support.

The fitter 15% recycled EVA in the heel protects and stabilises your foot, while the rocker geometry and 6mm drop from heel to toe enhance forward propulsion, helping you strike soft and push forward. The engineered mesh upper features an internal support cage for a lockdown feel, and the Continental™ rubber outsole provides excellent traction on any surface.

These sneakers are not only designed for performance but also sustainability. The yarn in the upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester, making them a great choice for environmentally conscious athletes.

Price: Tk12,000

Where to find: sneakerbd.com

Style and function in one sleek package

Introducing the ultimate companion for your next run- the Sprint Men's Sports shoe. Crafted with a breathable knit upper in a sleek black hue, this shoe is accented with striking orange details for an eye-catching look.

Its lightweight phylon sole provides superior traction and grip on any surface, making it perfect for outdoor activities and sports.

Inside, a soft and breathable fabric lining ensures your feet stay cool and dry, while the cushioned HD foam insole offers extra comfort and support for all-day wear.

With its modern black and pumpkin orange colourway, this sneaker is sure to turn heads and add a touch of bold style to your active wardrobe. A black t-shirt, black jeans or pants, and a black jacket or coat will make the orange details on the shoes really stand out.

Price: Tk4,990

Where to find: www.apex4u.com/your nearby Apex outlets

Make a bold and colourful statement

The Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Shadow is a trendy and stylish shoe that combines both modern and classic elements. This particular colourway features a mixture of sail, orange chalk, dark obsidian, and pink glaze, creating a unique and eye-catching design.

The shoe is suitable for both men and women, with an upper construction material made of synthetic leather that is durable and easy to clean.

The midsole platform construction is made of a rubber compound that provides both comfort and stability, while the auxiliary midsole technology features Nike Air technology for added cushioning and support.

The outsole composition is also made of a rubber compound, providing superior grip and traction on any surface. You can surely pair the sneaker with distressed jeans and a graphic tee for a casual and trendy street look.

Price: Tk16,000

Where to find: sneakerpimpbd.co