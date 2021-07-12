Tag Heuer’s limited-edition Super Mario watch is launching next week

12 July, 2021, 10:35 am
Tag Heuer's limited-edition Super Mario watch is launching next week

Super Mario fans have something really cool to look forward to

This is as wonderfully old school as it gets. Watch company Tag Heuer is going to release a limited edition Super Mario-themed watch and it is coming next week. 

Tag Heuer, known for its timepieces, smartwatches, and some other select accessories, has shared a teaser on Twitter regarding this new timepiece and is now accepting registrations from all Super Mario fans interested in securing a one for themselves.

Now, the teaser that Tag Heuer shared on Twitter does not exactly show the watch. It is a very bright colourful video, but you do not get to see the timepiece. You can enjoy the Super Mario audio track on loop though. 

So we do not have any idea what this limited edition watch might look like. However, the companion website for the Super Mario watch gives us a look at the bright red watch case with the iconic Mario 'M' logo on it.

While the tweet states that you can 'power up' on July 13, which is next week, the product registration website states that the watch is going to launch on July 15. 

There is also a countdown timer on the website as well that indicates that the launch is on July 15. It is possible that Tag Heuer might showcase the proper look at the watch on July 13.

The registration on the website mentions that customers who register for the watch will get an 'early drop' related to the product. There are no further details about this, however. But if you do register for this watch, you will be the first to know. 

This possibly just means that you will be alerted once the watch becomes available in your region. The website also has a map that shows the regions where the watch is going to be available so you can check it before you sign up. 

The watch is going to be available on the Tag Heuer website and in boutique stores. It is a limited edition watch though the company has not revealed exactly how many pieces are going to be available. 

Going by what Tag Heuer is known for, you can expect the Super Mario watch to be a premium watch with an expensive price tag, making this a piece a must have for collectors and watch lovers.
 

Tag Heuer / Super Mario watch

