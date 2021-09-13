Rubik’s Connected Cube: Be the master of magic cube

Rubik's cubes are a part of our childhood, at least for almost all the 90s kids. What if I told you that the classic edition of the cube has received the smart touch of technology in 2021? That's what the Rubik's Connected Cube is. But what makes it different from the classic one?

Well, the Rubik's Connected Cube is an app-enabled puzzle game. To make it work, all you have to do is connect the cube and the app on your mobile or tablet via bluetooth, and voila! Once paired up, the app will be able to determine the position of each of the pieces of the rubik's cube and display every movement you make on your device's screen.

If you are a newbie, the virtual teacher on the app will help you become a master of solving the cube, with practice. For amateurs, it'll help to polish their skills. Additionally, the app will keep track of your timing, so that you can keep an eye on your progress in solving the cube in less time. This tech-puzzle doesn't only limit itself to solving traditional cubes, but gives you the facility to play many mini-games.

Once you are done sharpening your skills, you can get competitive. Battle online with your friends. Apart from winning against your mates, you can challenge players from all over the world using the app and have a thrilling game-time. Mastering the game, you will find your name taking its place in the global leaderboard.

The cube has a wonderful rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon. The majority of the buyers were amused about how cool the game is and has helped them to learn solving the puzzle in a fun way. Looking for any possible drawback from hundreds of great reviews was difficult.

However, we found a customer complaining about the stickers on the cube getting peeled after 100 solves.

We found a great deal on Ubuy, where the product retailed for around 6.5k BDT; whereas, the Desertcart has it for around 8.7k BDT. Both the websites have their own refund and exchange policies.

If you are a puzzle-lover with a mid-high budget for fun devices, we think the Rubik's Connected Cube can be a great way to enhance your solving skills and to be competitive with your gang in gaming. We prefer you get the product from Ubuy at a better price.

Where to find: Ubuy.com.bd, Desertcart Bangladesh

Price: TK 6.5K-8K