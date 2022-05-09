A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

Have you ever imagined being able to fit your washing machine in a small corner of your bathroom? The ZenStyle washing machine is here to bring you a convenient yet compact washing experience for your clothes.

The washing machine comes with two compartments, one for washing and rinsing and the other for spin-drying. It also comes with a hose to help drain the water from the washer. It has a compartment at the back where you can arrange the electric cable.

This washing machine can be an option for those who live alone or in small living spaces and prioritise using compact appliances for minimal needs.

As the washing machine has a plastic body, it is not very heavy compared to other washing machines. The product weighs almost 10 kg and has a capacity of around 4.5 kg, which means you can wash 5-7 shirts at a time in it.

How to use it

To use it, simply plug the washing machine in with a load of laundry, water, and about a teaspoon of detergent. Manually set up how long the clothes should be washed, with the maximum time being 15 minutes.

Once you are ready to drain the water, turn the middle knob to drain. When the clothes are ready, load the spin-dryer, with the maximum time being five minutes. The machine will automatically drain the water while the clothes are in the dryer.

Is it worth the purchase?

With a 4.2 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, the product seems to satisfy most purchasers' needs. However, a few reviewers complain that it does not have a very long lifespan.

Price: Tk15,847-Tk39,269

Where to find: Ubuy, Desertcart