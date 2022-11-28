Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

In the world of perfumes, there are good fragrances, the not-so-good ones, and then, there is Armani Si, which is one of a kind.

Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum Spray for Women is a sensual and sophisticated perfume with sweet, woodsy, and mysterious notes. It is balanced and striking!

The top note is a blend of vanilla, black currant, and, finally, and rose. Patchouli, the base note, however, is the real game changer which highlights the earthy spice underneath the dominant black currant note.

The scent is suitable for all occasions in any season, but it is best worn at night due to its depth and maturity. The fragrance is very refreshing, which you can easily wear at the office. At the same time, the inviting characteristic of it makes the perfume appropriate for date night too.

The only setback is its poor longevity, it stays on the skin for only about five to six hours. However, there are ways to extend its life. You can apply any petroleum-based moisturiser on your pulse points before spraying it. The ointment base holds the fragrance to your skin longer.

Armani Si is a safe blind buy. I have recommended it to many friends and none of them were disappointed. Boys who think buying gifts for women is complicated and research-intensive are simply unaware of this masterpiece. In any given scenario, Armani Si is worth the purchase.

Rating: 9.5/10

Price: Tk10,000 – Tk13,000 (depending on the dollar rate and availability)

Where to buy: BPIB, Perfume World, Perfume BD, The Mall BD