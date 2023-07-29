Rose Gold by Tiffany & Co: A fragrance jewel

Rose Gold by Tiffany & Co: A fragrance jewel

Its romantic charm makes it an excellent choice for date nights and special events, while its elegance lends itself well to everyday wear, regardless of the season

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"A crispy winter afternoon" would be the term I'd use to describe Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum. This is one such fragrance that encapsulates the truest essence of femininity and luxury with grace. With its radiant floral bouquet and warm, sweet undertones, it offers a delightful olfactory journey that can not go unnoticed.

Launched in 2021 and crafted by perfumer Jérôme Epinette, Rose Gold greets with a fruity burst, notably prominent in blackcurrant notes. Soon, it gracefully evolves into a captivating floral journey, featuring the rare blue rose, a one-of-a-kind blend of Japanese rose and violet at its core.

The bouquet is both tender and radiant, making it a versatile fragrance suitable for various occasions. This is not a regular-use perfume. Its romantic charm makes it an excellent choice for date nights and special events, while its elegance lends itself well to everyday wear, regardless of the season. But to my nose, it is more wintery, given the generous presence of the dried herbs in the scent.

The only setback this perfume possibly has is its sillage. The fragrance wears off within a few hours. Despite being a high-end boutique perfume, Rose Gold has garnered mixed reviews due to its relatively short-lived sillage and average projection. The lack of longevity and limited coverage has led to mixed reviews within the fragrance community.

The fragrance, presented in a beautifully crafted rose gold bottle, is a testament to Tiffany's commitment to artistry and elegance. Whether for a romantic evening or daily wear, If you buy it from Tiffany's website, you can even personalise this bottle with custom engraving to make it the perfect gift.

Rating: 9/10

Price: Tk15,000 to Tk18,000 (Depending on the availability and dollar rate)

Where to buy: Ulta Beauty, Amazon 

 

