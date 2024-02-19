AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

As spring unfurls its gentle warmth, our once-cosy winter comforters and quilts seem inappropriate. The transitional chill of the season calls for a specialised quilt that strikes the perfect balance – not too heavy, not too light, but just the right amount of comfort.

Starting in 2021, Paakhi has emerged as a premium brand in bed linens that offers an extensive range of luxury bedding items, starting from simple bed sheets to sophisticated razais.

Photo: Courtesy

The AC quilt by this brand can be a quintessential addition to the bedroom decor, of those discerning enough to tailor their bedding to the weather's whims.

An 'AC quilt' typically refers to a lightweight quilt or comforter designed specifically for use in warm weather or in air-conditioned rooms. These quilts are made from breathable fabric such as cotton or linen and filled with lightweight material. They provide just enough warmth to keep you comfortable in a cool environment without making you feel too hot.

Repriya Raj Poddar, the founder of the brand, sources the finest materials, mostly from Jaipur, India. She also collaborates with skilled artisans and designers to create unique and aesthetically appealing patterns and designs.

Photo: Courtesy

The AC quilts by this brand are available in different colours and patterns. Different Mughal motifs, starting from kolki to marigold, are weaved sophistically in the pastel hue of the background.

"The AC quilts we sell are versatile, dynamic and can be used all around the year. AC quilts are designed to help regulate body temperature, keeping you comfortably warm, without causing overheating, which can lead to restless sleep," added Repriya.

Not only do these quilts cocoon you in cosiness, but they also embody convenience, being effortlessly machine-washable and easy to care for. Their lightweight, breathable construction promises a reprieve from the heaviness of traditional bedding.

Photo: Courtesy

Moreover, the aesthetic quotient of the vibrant patterns of the quilts is unmatched if you want to bring fun colours to your bedroom.

Price: Tk5,990

Where to Buy: paakhihome.com