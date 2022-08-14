What charges might Trump face for having classified documents?

Explainer

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

What charges might Trump face for having classified documents?

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:14 am
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

Here is an outline of the legal problems Donald Trump might face over his removal from the White House of official presidential records, including some documents marked classified, to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate.

What do we know about the investigation?

FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago removed 11 sets of classified documents, including several marked top secret, according to documents unsealed in Florida federal court on Friday. The warrant and list of items taken were made public after Trump said he did not object to their release. 

The agents were looking at the Florida estate for documents related to nuclear weapons, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

On Friday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a "hoax." He has said he was cooperating with authorities and called the "raid" inappropriate political retribution. Trump also suggested the FBI may have planted evidence against him, without backing up that assertion. read more

What laws may Trump have broken? 

The warrant gave prosecutors the right to seize records containing evidence in violation of three laws, with code numbers 793, 2071 and 1519.

While the list of items agents took from Mar-a-Lago notes that many of the documents were classified, those three laws deal with mishandling of federal government records regardless of whether or not they are classified.

The law with number 793 prevents unauthorised possession of national defence information, without mentioning whether the records are classified or not. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

That law was initially passed under the 1917 Espionage Act, which predates the statutory classification system.

The other laws, 2071 and 1519, make it illegal to conceal or destroy official US documents. They are punishable by up to three and 20 years in prison, respectively. Neither law requires the information in question to be classified.

To obtain the warrant, prosecutors had to persuade a judge they had probable cause to believe the laws may have been violated. Trump has not been charged with any crimes.

Does it make any difference whether the documents were classified or not?

Federal law makes it illegal to intentionally take classified documents to an unauthorised location, but that law was not among the three cited in the search warrant. That means whether or not the documents were classified has no bearing on those charges.

Trump in 2018 signed a change in the law which increased the maximum prison term for individuals convicted of mishandling classified information from one to five years.

The president has broad powers to declassify documents, raising the possibility that Trump could have done so before taking the records to Mar-a-Lago.

"It was all declassified," Trump said on Friday on his startup social media platform, Truth Social.

World+Biz / USA

Donald Trump / Mar-a-Lago

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

2h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

25m | Panorama
Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

14h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

14h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

15h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador