Speakers call for Chinese investment in green energy

Speakers at a rally in Chattogram on Saturday urged China to invest in renewable energy instead of LNG and coal.

They made the remarks at a rally celebrating the Chinese New Year of the lunar calendar, organised by social development organisations ISDE Bangladesh, Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BWGED) and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN), reads a press release.

The speakers congratulated and extended best wishes to China on its Lunar New Year and acknowledged the positive impact of Chinese investment in Bangladesh's economy, particularly in the power sector.

However, concerns were raised regarding human rights violations, environmental damage, and unsustainable debt burdens associated with certain projects.

Speakers urged China to shift its focus towards renewable energy investments aligned with Bangladesh's climate goals and commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Appreciation was expressed for China's decision to discontinue financial support for coal-fired power plants and the hope was reiterated for additional funding in sustainable energy sources like solar and wind power.

The rally also called for action against human rights violations at project sites, referencing President Xi Jinping's commitment to green and low-carbon energy.

Speakers at the rally included ISDE Bangladesh's Executive Director and Consumers Association of Bangladesh Vice President SM Nazer Hossain, Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh Chattogram President Jesmin Sultana Paru, environmental activist and freedom fighter Prof Dr Idrish Ali, Coalition For Responsible Community Development Executive Director Quazi Iqbal Bahar Sabery and Proshika Deputy Director (Microfinance) Ajoy Kumar Mitra among other esteemed dignitaries.