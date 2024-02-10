Speakers call for Chinese investment in green energy

Events

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

Speakers call for Chinese investment in green energy

Speakers urged China to shift its focus towards renewable energy investments aligned with Bangladesh’s climate goals and commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a rally in Chattogram on Saturday urged China to invest in renewable energy instead of LNG and coal.

They made the remarks at a rally celebrating the Chinese New Year of the lunar calendar, organised by social development organisations ISDE Bangladesh, Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BWGED) and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN), reads a press release.

The speakers congratulated and extended best wishes to China on its Lunar New Year and acknowledged the positive impact of Chinese investment in Bangladesh's economy, particularly in the power sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, concerns were raised regarding human rights violations, environmental damage, and unsustainable debt burdens associated with certain projects.

Speakers urged China to shift its focus towards renewable energy investments aligned with Bangladesh's climate goals and commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Appreciation was expressed for China's decision to discontinue financial support for coal-fired power plants and the hope was reiterated for additional funding in sustainable energy sources like solar and wind power.

The rally also called for action against human rights violations at project sites, referencing President Xi Jinping's commitment to green and low-carbon energy.

Speakers at the rally included ISDE Bangladesh's Executive Director and Consumers Association of Bangladesh Vice President SM Nazer Hossain, Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh Chattogram President Jesmin Sultana Paru, environmental activist and freedom fighter Prof Dr Idrish Ali, Coalition For Responsible Community Development Executive Director Quazi Iqbal Bahar Sabery and Proshika Deputy Director (Microfinance) Ajoy Kumar Mitra among other esteemed dignitaries.

Bangladesh

Chattogram / China / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

11h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

37m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos