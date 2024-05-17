Chinese officials meet to mull support for developers: Bloomberg

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:57 pm

Related News

Chinese officials meet to mull support for developers: Bloomberg

The State Council -- the Chinese government's top body -- is seeking input from key industry players as they seek to finalise a strategy, with several developers embroiled in an unprecedented debt crisis

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:57 pm
A man rides a scooter past apartment highrises that are under construction near the new stadium in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 19, 2019. Picture taken January 19, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
A man rides a scooter past apartment highrises that are under construction near the new stadium in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 19, 2019. Picture taken January 19, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Chinese leaders are meeting Friday with top housing officials to discuss a possible plan for the government to buy millions of unsold homes in a bid to support the struggling property sector, Bloomberg reported.

The State Council -- the Chinese government's top body -- is seeking input from key industry players as they seek to finalise a strategy, with several developers embroiled in an unprecedented debt crisis.

Among those plans could be a scheme by Beijing to have local governments purchase millions of unsold homes across the country, Bloomberg said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Friday's meeting is being attended by regulators, representatives of top banks, local governments and the property market, Bloomberg News said.

Beijing has not confirmed the meeting will take place, but the State Council has said it will convene a briefing at 4 pm local time (0800 GMT), attended by officials from the housing ministry as well as those from China's top regulator and its central bank.

Shares in Chinese developers have rallied in Hong Kong in recent days on hopes of fresh support for the sector.

On Friday, Agile Group soared 8.1 percent, CIFI Holdings gained 4.1 percent, Fantasia added 5.9 percent and Sino-Ocean Group was up 5.3 percent.

Longfor Group piled on more than four percent, while China Vanke was up almost two percent, having jumped 15 percent and 16 percent respectively on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

Liu Aihua, spokesperson and chief economist of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a news conference on Friday that the country's property sector "continues to be in a period of adjustment".

The meeting comes as official figures Friday showed that property prices and sales in the country continued to slip in April.

Property and construction accounts for more than a quarter of China's gross domestic product, but the sector has been under unprecedented strain since 2020, when authorities tightened developers' access to credit in a bid to reduce mounting debt.

Since then, major companies including China Evergrande and Country Garden have teetered, while falling prices have dissuaded consumers from investing in property.

Measures introduced by the central government to support the sector have so far had little effect.

In a bid to boost purchases, a growing list of urban areas have rolled back curbs on buying homes.

World+Biz / China

China / tech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

3h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

5h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

5h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

18h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos