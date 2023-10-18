SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023 held

With more than 320,000 members across 165 countries, SHRM, based in USA, is the world's largest association for human resources professionals and HR certification body across the world. This year, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

SHRM India is the Indian edition of SHRM. This year SHRM India hosted the 12th edition of its signature annual conference titled "SHRM India Annual Conference & Exposition 2023" (SHRMIAC23).

The 2-day grand event took place at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi on 12-13 October, reads a press release.

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA inaugurated the conference and the overall conference was chaired by D Shivkumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy at Aditya Birla Group and former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo in India.

This year, the central theme of the conference was "Employee Experience".

Employee experience, often abbreviated as EX, encompasses an employee's perception of their organization throughout their entire tenure. This holistic perspective covers the entire employee lifecycle, from the initial job application to their departure from the company. Key factors contributing to the employee experience include the physical workspace, organizational culture, and technology utilisation.

Speakers and panelists at the conference were more focused on the inclusion element of the DEI&B this year.

Speakers reinforced the fact that without inclusion, organisations will struggle to rip the full benefits of any diversity initiative.

Among other topics, leadership and strategy in business, importance of culture in the workplace, change management, closing the skill gap, increasing importance of employee experience particularly for the younger talent market, need for flexibility in workplace, shifting paradigm in employee performance management, need for reinforcing the Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and employer brand to enhance organizations' talent acquisition capability and importance of wellness for employees were discussed and debated in different sessions.