Seminar on ‘China in My Eyes - Ningxia’ held in China

With an aim to promote cooperation between China and foreign countries, a seminar on "China in My Eyes - Ningxia" was successfully held in Yinchuan city, China.

Executives from transnational corporations, youth delegates from Asia, Africa, and Latin American countries participated in this seminar held at Yuehai hotel in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Wednesday afternoon. 

The seminar was jointly hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The seminar focused on the lives and livelihood the people of Ningxia were living in extreme poverty before and how they have improved their lives afterward. So that developing countries can apply this practical experience in their own countries.

The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Wang Heshan, Vice Governor of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region; Gert Grobler, former Ambassador of South Africa and Senior Research Fellow of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University. 

Ambassador Lin Songtian said that in order to promote a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive understanding of China in the world, the association invited friends from 22 countries to participate in the "China in My Eyes - Ningxia Tour" event.

He added that the event will encourage active cooperation, exploration, and mutually beneficial cooperation in building a moderately prosperous society in all possible ways. 

Everything is possible if we are united and committed to peaceful development, he added.

Prior to the seminar, from 25 September to 29 September, the delegates visited Ningxia's development areas and other sites to attain practical field experience.

Bangladeshi student Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a doctoral fellow at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics participated in the seminar. 

He spoke at the seminar on Poverty Reduction and Development in China: Inspiration of Minning Town.

He also requested the Ningxia Regional Government to cooperate in alleviating poverty in Bangladesh. He proposed a joint project to alleviate poverty in Bangladesh.

About 60 delegates from Bangladesh, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Cambodia, Japan, other countries and regions participated in the seminar. The youth representatives are studying at reputed universities in China including Peking, Tsinghua, Renmin, Beihang, Jiangxi University.

