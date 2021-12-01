A Marvelous opportunity for the influencers

Events

01 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 12:03 pm

To be followed, get heard, and evoke interest is bliss in today's world and most companies and celebrities are striving for the same. Social marketing has unplugged new realms and means to connect with people and one of the commonly practiced ways of accomplishing this is to find out influencers in daily life.

Influencers are common human beings like us and people around us who share their thoughts and opinions on social media platforms and physical get-togethers. Deep-rooted connections with the audience, authentic and relatable content bring their followers closer to them. In Bangladesh, the influencer culture has emerged rapidly in the past 5 years, and it is estimated that influencer marketing will have the highest impact among all marketing tools by 2025.

Some influencers strive to have a career in this domain, while others start just as a part of their interests. Thanks to digital technologies, millennials, and Gen Zs' strong presence on social media, influencers play an immense role in shaping the choice of the products used, must-haves, tour guides, fashion, or lifestyle choices. Influencers work on wide array of initiatives such as spreading awareness for COVID safety and precautions, body shaming, rewriting the rights of women, and other pressing issues. Thus, they have become a massive force for driving young minds. To understand as well as recognize their efforts and their power to initiate a positive change in society, Marvels have organized an award and recognition program mainly with the aim to create a bridge between the influencer and the marketers.

Marvel has taken this initiative and partnered with Kantar Bangladesh to identify the eligible candidates who have not only been engaged in brand-centric campaigns and activities but also were actively involved in spreading social impacts and awareness in the last two years. Daraz, along with other business reputed names in the country such as The Business Standard, HungryNaki, Polar, etc. have come ahead to patronize this initiative.

Through a rigorous process of data accumulation, data structuring, and validation, a shortlist of eligible influencers has been created, where the Kantar team collected around 3000 profiles across 25 broad categories. Through an algorithm the relative importance has been assigned to each parameter for the ranking process. Further, in-depth profiling has been done for 200 sort lists across 15 categories by the Marvel team which got vetted by The Business Standard team based on the last 2 years of reports and data.

Finally, the shortlisted profiles have been presented to the Grand jury who have identified a winner in each of the 15 categories. The winners will be felicitated in the program at Radisson Blu on 9th December, for creating the maximum impact in the last 2 years.

Top News / Corporates

influencers / Bangladeshi influencers

