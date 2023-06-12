UNDP to work with content creators to promote SDGs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh will work with eight prominent content creators for one year. They will act as UNDP's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Socialiser: Empowering Change Through Social Media Advocacy.

A signing ceremony for that was held at UNDP office at Agargaon on Sunday (11 June), reads a press release.

"The SDG Socializers are prominent individuals in Bangladesh from the worlds of arts, sciences, literature, entertainment, sport, or other fields of public life," UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller said at the signing ceremony.

"Through their past actions, they have demonstrated their desire to contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is a key factor behind their selection for this voluntary role," he added.

"We have only seven years left to achieve the SDGs. I believe working with content creators and using social media as an advocacy tool will be catalytic in making a push for the SDGs," Stefan added

The content creators include educator Enayet Chowdhury, child rights activist and climate campaigner Faatiha Aayat, food blogger Iftekhar Rafsan, singer Masha Islam, vlogger Mashrur Enan, artist Masuda Khan, cartoonist Morshed Mishu, dancer and choreographer Ridy Sheikh, and actress Taslima Hossain Nodi.

"As popular figures, the socializers will serve as a primary catalyst in raising awareness for eradicating poverty and inequality, strengthening governance, developing resilience, protecting the environment, promoting clean energy and ensuring gender equality," UNDP Bangladesh's Head of Communications, Md Abdul Quayyum said at the signing.

"All of these individuals have great followings on social media and have demonstrated social responsibility and advocacy towards sustainable development. Through them, we want to advocate to the mass audience, especially the youth, about the need to act now for a better future," he added.