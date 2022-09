Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) on Wednesday celebrates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday at DESCO board room.

DESCO authorities vowed to work for the implementation of the PM's 'Vision 2041' to build a developed country by playing a strong role in the development of the power sector and the country.

DESCO's Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali was present at the event as the chief guest.