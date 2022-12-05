Commander Abdur Razzak’s death anniversary Tuesday

The 27th death anniversary of freedom fighter and founding commander of Godagari Upazila Freedom Fighter Unit Command Md Abdur Razzak will be observed on 6 December.

Commander Razzak was the first unit commander of Godagari upazila command. He organised the resistance against Pakistan occupation army during the Liberation War.

A doa mahfil and discussion meeting will be held in memory of Abdur Razzak by the Godagari Upazila Nagorik Committee, reads a press release.

