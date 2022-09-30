Asian Tourism Fair pulls crowds

The 9th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) at the International Convention City Bashundhara drew big crowds on Friday, the second day of the three-day event, with participating companies offering discounts on travel packages.

Visitors went around stalls looking for attractive packages.

Mostafizur Rahman came to the fair from the capital's Hatirpul. He confirmed a travel package to Cox's Bazar.

"We could not go anywhere in the last two years because of Covid. I have come here to learn about various offers. It is quite convenient as I can get all the information under one roof," he said.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Among participating companies, Fly Far Ladies provides travel service for women. Maymuna Mim, its admin manager, told The Business Standard, "We are offering a 5-10% discount for tours in Bangladesh and Tk5,000-Tk10,000 for travel abroad. We are also bearing the visa processing cost."

"We have travelled as a group with women to 25 countries including Europe. All our tour guides are women," she added.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Manager Shohidul Islam said 15% discount will be given on all flight tickets if booked from the fair.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Hotel Seagull has brought a couple of packages for two nights and three days. It includes candle light dinner, breakfast, lunch, honeymoon cake, etc. The price of this package is Tk14,999.

Besides, there is a 40%-45% discount on their hotel rent. This offer will be available for those who book at the fair. It will remain valid for October.

Dera Resort and spa has resorts in Manikgonj and Inani, Cox's Bazar. They offered up to 70% discount.

Latif Holidays will give 10% discount on transport cost besides 30% discount for travel in Sylhet.

Nepal Tourism Board Manager Bimal Kader told TBS, "Through this fair we are having cultural exchange. Every year a large number of people from Bangladesh travel to Nepal. Our tour companies are offering 20% to 30% discount on various travel packages at the fair."

Chairman and CEO at Asian Tourism Fair Mohiuddin Helal told TBS, "Tourism should be used as a development tool to involve marginalised people in development. We have to combine lifestyle, culture and nature with natural beauty to make products."

"Yesterday, Sri Lankan Airlines held a ceremony with their culture. We are discussing with the tour operators of the participating countries to bring more foreign tourists to our country," he added.

Around 130 tourism companies from about eight countries are participating in the exhibition. Over 50 companies from Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Bhutan, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Lithuania are in the fair with holiday packages along with special offers for the upcoming tourism season in both home and abroad.

The fair, which ends Saturday, is open to visitors from 10am until 7pm, with a Tk30 entry fee.