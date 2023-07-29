InterContinental signs MoU as hospitality partner for the 10th Asian Tourism Fair

Economy

Press Release
29 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:00 pm

Related News

InterContinental signs MoU as hospitality partner for the 10th Asian Tourism Fair

Press Release
29 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Intercontinental Dhaka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism Bichitra as the hospitality partner for organizing the 10th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF Dhaka). The agreement was signed in the hall room of the InterContinental on Thursday (27 July) morning to boost the tourism industry, reads the press release.

According to the press release, the 10th Asian Tourism Fair will be held on 21, 22 and 23 September at the Bangabandhu International Convention Center.

Ashwani Nair, General Manager of Intercontinental Dhaka and Mohiuddin Helal, Chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and Editor of Tourism Bichitra, signed the agreement on both sides.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of the Government of Bangladesh has officially endorsed this fair. As a pre-event to celebrate World Tourism Day this year, the fair will be organized under the theme of tourism brand 'Mujib's Bangladesh'.

At that time Bangladesh Services Limited Managing Director Md. Atiqur Rahman (Additional Secretary), SM Tariqul Islam (Joint Secretary), Secretary, Asian Tourism Fair Advisor Khabir Uddin Ahmed, Fair Director Borhan Uddin, Intercontinental Dhaka Head of Operations and Sales and Marketing Director Rezwan Maruf, along with department heads were present

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ashwani Nair, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka said, "We are very excited to be the hospitality partner in organizing the 10th Asian Tourism Fair-2023. Hopefully, through this partnership, our connection in regional tourism including local tourism will deepen. At the same time, our commitment to the development of the tourism industry will also be reflected.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Limited, Md. Atiqur Rahman said, "International hospitality brand-Intercontinental Dhaka has taken various environmentally friendly and innovative initiatives in terms of hotel operations. Which is planned to be displayed and presented through various events of the 10th Asian Tourism Fair-2023. Hopefully, through this, other entrepreneurs in the tourism industry will be inspired."

Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and editor of Tourism Bichitra, said that the hospitality partner of the 10th Asian Tourism Fair is 'InterContinental Dhaka', which shows the commitment and responsibility of this important stakeholder towards the tourism industry.

"We hope that the upcoming 10th Asian Tourism Fair, with the participation of hundreds of tourism organizations from home and abroad, will become important for those who are thirsty for travel."

Asian Tourism Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

23h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues