InterContinental signs MoU as hospitality partner for the 10th Asian Tourism Fair

Intercontinental Dhaka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism Bichitra as the hospitality partner for organizing the 10th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF Dhaka). The agreement was signed in the hall room of the InterContinental on Thursday (27 July) morning to boost the tourism industry, reads the press release.

According to the press release, the 10th Asian Tourism Fair will be held on 21, 22 and 23 September at the Bangabandhu International Convention Center.

Ashwani Nair, General Manager of Intercontinental Dhaka and Mohiuddin Helal, Chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and Editor of Tourism Bichitra, signed the agreement on both sides.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of the Government of Bangladesh has officially endorsed this fair. As a pre-event to celebrate World Tourism Day this year, the fair will be organized under the theme of tourism brand 'Mujib's Bangladesh'.

At that time Bangladesh Services Limited Managing Director Md. Atiqur Rahman (Additional Secretary), SM Tariqul Islam (Joint Secretary), Secretary, Asian Tourism Fair Advisor Khabir Uddin Ahmed, Fair Director Borhan Uddin, Intercontinental Dhaka Head of Operations and Sales and Marketing Director Rezwan Maruf, along with department heads were present

Photo: Courtesy

Ashwani Nair, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka said, "We are very excited to be the hospitality partner in organizing the 10th Asian Tourism Fair-2023. Hopefully, through this partnership, our connection in regional tourism including local tourism will deepen. At the same time, our commitment to the development of the tourism industry will also be reflected.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Limited, Md. Atiqur Rahman said, "International hospitality brand-Intercontinental Dhaka has taken various environmentally friendly and innovative initiatives in terms of hotel operations. Which is planned to be displayed and presented through various events of the 10th Asian Tourism Fair-2023. Hopefully, through this, other entrepreneurs in the tourism industry will be inspired."

Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and editor of Tourism Bichitra, said that the hospitality partner of the 10th Asian Tourism Fair is 'InterContinental Dhaka', which shows the commitment and responsibility of this important stakeholder towards the tourism industry.

"We hope that the upcoming 10th Asian Tourism Fair, with the participation of hundreds of tourism organizations from home and abroad, will become important for those who are thirsty for travel."