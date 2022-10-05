Thai envoy highlights 50 years of Dhaka-Bangkok ties through tourism, trade, culture

Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor recently highlighted the 50 years of Dhaka-Bangkok ties and deep friendship between the two countries through tourism, trade, and culture at a three-day travel exhibition of the Asian countries.

The 9th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF Dhaka) was held at the International Convention City in Dhaka's Bashundhara from 29 September to 1 October.

The exhibition saw a mix of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) travel enthusiasts interacting with the Amazing Thailand team and their co-participants to know more about new destinations and packages on offer from the Land of Smiles, according to a media statement.

For its outstanding inclusive tourism promotion, the Tourism Authority of Thailand won the award of excellence for the "Best A-Z Tourism Showcase" at the event.

"Our participation at the Asian Tourism Fair (ATF Dhaka) 2022 was more than what we expected and we are very happy and thankful to our Bangladeshi partners. TAT plans to engage more with travel agents, associations, and consumers in Bangladesh," Vachirachai Sirisumpan, director of TAT New Delhi office and in charge of Bangladesh market, said.

"The Visit Thailand Year 2022 is already extended to the year 2023 and we invite all of you to see the amazing new chapters and write your new chapters in amazing Thailand."