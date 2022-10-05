TAT wins Award of Excellence for Best A-Z Tourism Showcase

For the inclusive tourism promotion, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) won the Award of Excellence for Best A-Z Tourism Showcase in three-day long Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) ended at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Saturday (01 October).

The ninth edition of the fair drew widespread attention from people as it was organised after a gap of two years.

Ms Makawadee Sumitmor, the Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh was present in the inaugural programme and highlighted on the 50 years of Thai-Bangla diplomatic relationship and deep friendship of the two countries through tourism, trade and culture, read a media release.

TAT New Delhi team was supported by the Royal Thai Embassy Dhaka and the co-participants Samitivej Hospital, Saimon Global and GD Assist.

Agents, operators and many consumers said that regular updates on dedicated social media channels are coming out as extremely helpful for them as they now know their exact go-to place as far as Thailand for Bangladesh is concerned, the PR added.

"Our participation in the Asian Tourism Fair (ATF Dhaka) 2022 was more than what we expected and we are very happy and thankful to our Bangladeshi partners. TAT plans to engage more with the travel agents, associations, and consumers in Bangladesh. The Visit Thailand Year 2022 is already extended to the year 2023 and we invite all of you to see the Amazing New Chapters and Write Your New Chapters in Amazing Thailand,' commented Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director, TAT New Delhi Office in charge of Bangladesh Market.