Army chief inspects Agricultural Produce Competition in Savar

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the Agricultural Produce Competition-2022 at Savar Cantonment on Thursday.

The army chief also unveiled the nameplates of Army Public Schools and Colleges in the Savar DOHS area, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relation Directorate.

To achieve food self-sufficiency, all fallow land of the army is being used for implementing the landmark initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina known as "not even an inch of land can be left uncultivated".

Different types of trees, including medicinal and fruit ones, have been planted in all the uncultivated lands of the cantonment, even in every nook and cranny of the house. Besides, various varieties of seasonal and all-season fruits are being cultivated in the open space.

Ponds and wetlands are being used for fish and poultry farming. In addition to different types of farms, shing fish (catfish) and tilapia fish are being produced in the biofloc system.

Inspired by the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed's special initiative in all cantonments is playing an important role in keeping the country's economy dynamic.

The Bangladesh Army will continue its efforts to ensure the good health of the people and achieve the goal of sustainable development through the transition to commercial agriculture.

Bangladesh Army Quartermaster General Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, Adjutant General Maj Gen Md Moshfekur Rahman, Military Secretary Maj Gen Md Khaled Al-Mamun, and 9th Infantry GOC and Savar Area Commander Ma Gen Mohammad Shahinul Haque were also present on the occasion.