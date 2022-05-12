Army chief inspects Agricultural Produce Competition in Savar

Events

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Army chief inspects Agricultural Produce Competition in Savar

The army chief also unveiled the nameplates of Army Public Schools and Colleges in the Savar DOHS area

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:17 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the Agricultural Produce Competition-2022 at Savar Cantonment on Thursday.

The army chief also unveiled the nameplates of Army Public Schools and Colleges in the Savar DOHS area, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relation Directorate.

To achieve food self-sufficiency, all fallow land of the army is being used for implementing the landmark initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina known as "not even an inch of land can be left uncultivated".

 

Different types of trees, including medicinal and fruit ones, have been planted in all the uncultivated lands of the cantonment, even in every nook and cranny of the house. Besides, various varieties of seasonal and all-season fruits are being cultivated in the open space.

Ponds and wetlands are being used for fish and poultry farming. In addition to different types of farms, shing fish (catfish) and tilapia fish are being produced in the biofloc system.

Inspired by the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed's special initiative in all cantonments is playing an important role in keeping the country's economy dynamic.

The Bangladesh Army will continue its efforts to ensure the good health of the people and achieve the goal of sustainable development through the transition to commercial agriculture.

Bangladesh Army Quartermaster General Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, Adjutant General Maj Gen Md Moshfekur Rahman, Military Secretary Maj Gen Md Khaled Al-Mamun, and 9th Infantry GOC and Savar Area Commander Ma Gen Mohammad Shahinul Haque were also present on the occasion. 

Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

7h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

10h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

11h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

5h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

5h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

11h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert