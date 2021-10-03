World Investor Week begins on Monday

The fifth World Investor Week 2021 will begin on Monday with a call for the protection of investors against securities fraud, price manipulation, misreporting, and insider trading.

Based on the themes Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is observing the week in cooperation with capital market stakeholders.

The key massages of the IOSCO World Investor Week campaign in 2021 are based on two themes – sustainable finance, and frauds and scams prevention.

These massages complement online investing, initial coin offerings, and the basics of investing in digital learning, and online education.

The programme will start at 4 pm on the BSEC premises on Monday and continue until 10 October.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder will attend the inauguration ceremony as chief guest while BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam will preside over it.

A programme styled "Role of Sustainable Finance and Fraud & Scam Prevention in Protecting the Interest of the Investors and Investors awareness" will be held on the first day of the week-long programme.