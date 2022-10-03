Work together to take the stock market forward: BSEC chairman

Stocks

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Work together to take the stock market forward: BSEC chairman

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:33 pm
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch

The country's capital market will see better days in the future, and for that, everyone will have to work together, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam on Monday.

"We are tired of hearing the words confidence in the stock market. We still don't know where and how to get this confidence. We think that 1996 and 2010 [two major collapses in the history of the stock market] will not come back again," he added.

"It is time to forget the old memories," the BSEC chairman said at the opening ceremony of the World Investor Week-2022.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah were present at the event.

The BSEC chairman said the country will benefit if the capital market, the Bangladesh Bank, and all others work together to move the economy forward.

He said the capital market will always play a role in long-term financing. If this market is good, bank transactions will increase. The government will get more revenue. So there is no reason to think that the money market will suffer much if the capital market is large.

"To stabilise the market, we have formed the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund, which is playing a helpful role in increasing the liquidity of the capital market," said Professor Shibli-Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

He said the prime minister is always aware of the capital market and according to her instructions, the commission is working for the development of the market.

As a member country of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the BSEC has been observing the week every year since 2017.

The key messages of the campaign will be based on two themes: investor resilience and sustainable finance. These messages complement those of previous editions, such as fraud and scam prevention, and crypto assets.

The IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognised as the global standard setter for securities regulation. The organisation's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions, and it continues to expand.

Economy / Top News

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Stock Market / capital market / World Investor Week

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

10h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets