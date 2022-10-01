'World Investor Week' begins Monday

The sixth annual World Investor Week is scheduled to begin on Monday on the premises of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and continue till 9 October.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) will launch the programme and the BSEC, along with the capital market stakeholders, will observe to stress the importance of investors' knowledge about the capital market, and their protection.

The key messages of the campaign will be based on two themes: investor resilience and sustainable finance. These messages complement those of previous editions, such as fraud and scam prevention, and crypto assets.

Abdur Rauf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, will attend the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, while BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam will preside over it. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, will attend as a special guest.

The IOSCO is a leading international policy forum and a global standard setter for securities regulators. The organisation's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions, and it continues to expand.

Ashley Alder, chair of the IOSCO board and the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission welcomes this sixth edition of the IOSCO World Investor Week.

"During the last two years, we have seen a growing number of retail investors participating in securities markets, in the context of the global pandemic. Those investors are facing new challenges, such as inflationary pressures and the uncertainties deriving from geopolitical tensions," he said.

"Financial education and investor protection play a critical role in enhancing investor resilience and confidence to participate in financial markets on a properly informed basis," he added.