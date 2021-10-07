Impact investment required to create resilient economy: Speakers

Impact investment is required to create a resilient economy, speakers said during a webinar on Wednesday to celebrate World Investor Week 2021.

The webinar – organised by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) – also discussed various initiatives of security regulators to enhance the venture capital and startup ecosystem.

Speakers during the event said impact investment is not only about minimising harmful outcomes but also actively creating good ones by harnessing entrepreneurial talent and innovation, reads a press release.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives need to be connected with investment which will enable entrepreneurs to finance purpose-driven businesses and create a positive impact, the speakers noted.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of joint efforts to tackle the existing challenges and to nullify the threat on our planet.

Minister of Planning MA Mannan, who was present during the event as the chief guest, said the government alone does not have the means to rectify the man-made social and environmental problems.

"Joint efforts by businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs with those of governments, non-profit organisations, philanthropists, and social enterprises need to come forward to develop innovative approaches to address these critical issues," he added.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman, BSEC, who was present during the event as a special guest, said Bangladesh economy is considered to be one of the most resilient economies in the world.

"Impact investment is essential as it adds immense value to society and generates a measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. Bangladesh is now in a position where it can embrace the world of impact investing because of its vibrant economy," Prof Shibli added.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said global warming is a problem that cannot be ignored anymore.

"We must maintain intergenerational equity for the preservation of natural resources and also implement the 'polluters pay' principle to regulate pollution and promote a sustainable environment," she added.

Shameem Ahsan, president of VCPEAB, who delivered the keynote presentation during the event, said in the next 15 years, most organisations in the world will initiate impact-driven businesses and the majority of the world population will consume products and services from impact-driven companies.

"Government departments and agencies need to support this impact ecosystem with favourable policies and tax incentives to give it a massive boost," Shameem added.

BSEC Commissioners Prof Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Prof Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman, Financial Reporting Council Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, president, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), Nurun Nahar, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, also spoke during the event.

Shawkat Hossain, director, general secretary, VCPEAB, moderated the session, participated by Mohammed Shafiul Azam, executive director, BSEC, Zia U Ahmed, vice president, VCPEAB, Asif Mahmood, managing partner, SEAF Bangladesh Ventures; A Hafiz, chairman, Maslin Capital Ltd, among others.