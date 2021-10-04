Wigs and human hair exports rise two-fold in September

Bangladesh's exports related to wigs and human hair have increased nearly two times to reach $7.87 million in September.

The country has registered a 190% year-on-year growth by exporting such products as it fetched $2.71 million in the same month a year ago, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.

The export target for wigs and human hair was $4.4 million while the actual earnings displayed a 79% higher amount in September 2021.

From July to September of 2021-22 fiscal year, wigs and human hair exports fetched $19.16 million, which is 107% higher compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the EPB data.

The export earning was $9.26 million during the same period of last fiscal year while the total export earnings were $57.13 million.