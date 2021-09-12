WB delays decision to fund road safety project: Obaidul Quader

Economy

UNB
12 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:22 pm

Related News

WB delays decision to fund road safety project: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh needs to invest an about US dollar7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities, according a new World Bank report

UNB
12 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:22 pm
WB delays decision to fund road safety project: Obaidul Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the World Bank is delaying its decision to finance Bangladesh's road safety project despite repeatedly expressing interest in it.

"The World Bank has made delays after expressing interest in financing the road safety project several times. If they don't come Bangladesh will implement the project with its own funding," he said while inaugurating virtually nine bridges under Dhaka zone.

Bangladesh needs to invest an about US dollar7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities, according a new World Bank report.

Quader also expressed hope that the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel and BRT projects would be opened to traffic next year.

He instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the work on roads and bridges across the country and make up the delays caused by Covid pandemic.

Quader said a revolutionary change will take place in the communication sector across the country after the under-construction projects are completed.

Turning to current politics the Awami League general secretary said the next general election will be held on time following the constitution.

Quader made it clear that elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in other democracies of the world.

Stating that there will be no bias in the election, the AL leader further said that the next election will be free and fair supervised by a neutral election commission.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Bank / Obaidul Quader / road safety project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues