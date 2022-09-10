Sylhet Chamber submits 17 proposals to PM for business expansion

The Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has submitted 17 proposals to Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina for the expansion of business and export-import trade in Sylhet.

SCCI President Tahmin Ahmad handed over the proposal to PM's Office Senior Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain at PM Sheikh Hasina's divisional workshop on 10 innovative initiatives at the Palace Resort in Sylhet's Habiganj on Saturday.

"Senior Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain said he would inform the prime minister of these proposals. He also assured full cooperation in solving the problems mentioned in the proposals," said the SCCI President.

Some of the major recommendations include the construction of warehouses and packing houses to increase exports from Sylhet, the introduction of baggage systems at Sylhet Osmani International Airport, provision of opportunity to import bamboo through the Jokiganj-Karimganj border, resumption of import of fruits through all land ports of Sylhet, stopping of additional VAT imposition on Bscic industrial owners, the establishment of new Bscic industrial city in Sylhet, etc.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain presided over the programme.

In the programme, Julia Jesmin Mily, director of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Sylhet, spoke about the problems related to the investment in greater Sylhet.

Other proposals submitted by the Sylhet camber include stopping Border Guard Bangladesh's interference in stacking of imported goods on privately owned and leased land adjacent to Tamabil and Sheola land ports, opening immigration check post at Bholaganj customs station, opening Sonali Bank booth at Sheola land port, making Bholaganj customs station to land port, not collecting gas bills at commercial rates from small and cottage industries, resuming stone extraction in stone quarries of Sylhet, repairing old gas connections, improving the quality of service of the office of the Sylhet Import-Export Assistant Controller, re-fixing of work rates of LGED department, re-commissioning of Kailashtila LPG plant, improving the quality of railway services to develop investment and tourism sector.

Among others, deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers, officers from the police department, power division, education, social welfare division, Bscic, as well as business leaders, district bar association members, and journalists in Sylhet were present on the occasion.