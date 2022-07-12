Textile stocks move up in Tuesday’s bearish session

Textile stocks, riding on the record export earnings in the just-concluded fiscal year (FY22), advanced in the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram on Tuesday, while the overall market was bearish after the Eid vacation.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined by 11.5 points or 0.18% to close at 6,355 on Tuesday, while the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 0.42% to 2,284.

The stock indices closed in the red trajectory as investors resumed trading with bearish sentiment and engaged in sell-off across the bourse, EBL Securities wrote in their daily market commentary.

Investors were unnerved over concerns about macro-economic cues of the country, it added.

As a result, bourses saw a considerable fall in participation, while the daily turnover in the DSE declined by 13.8% to Tk679 crore.

Textile sector, which saw a 2% increase in its total market capitalisation, made 23.4% of the daily turnover in the DSE, while non-bank financial institutions and miscellaneous sectors contributed to around 15% and 11% of the day's turnover respectively.

Apart from the textile, NBFIs and travel sectors gained by 0.3% each and all other sectors saw their market capitalisation shrinking over the session.

Paper, ceramic, and services led the sectoral table of losers on Tuesday with 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.2% falls respectively.

Out of the 386 issues traded, 129 advanced, 208 declined, and 49 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Chittagong Stock Exchange, the port city bourse, also, settled in red terrain.