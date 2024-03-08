TexTIMe explores how innovation in denim takes it to pinnacle

08 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 08:23 pm

TexTIMe explores how innovation in denim takes it to pinnacle

Experts opined that innovation in denim sector is happening in making different products encompassing fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment, and accessories

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a consistent effort on quality improvement and value addition, adoption of updated denim technologies, commitment towards safe and sustainable industry, Bangladesh has become world's number one denim supplier.

Textile Today Innovation Hub (TTIH) Thursday (7 March) afternoon hosted a thought-provoking panel discussion on "Innovation in Denim" as a part of its TexTIMe Episode-25., reads a press release.

It was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka concurrently with the 6th Dhaka International Denim Show 2024 & 21st Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024.

The discussion, moderated by Founder & CEO of TTIH Tareq Amin brought together leading figures from the denim industry in Bangladesh, like — Managing Director of Sparrow Group Shovon Islam, Chairman of Mahmud Group Rafee Mahmood, Director of Experience Group Usman Maqsood, General Manager (Fabrics) of Poeticgem International Ltd Ferdaush Imtiaz, and DGM (Fabric Tech & Sourcing) of Hirdaramani Bangladesh Md Meherul Islam (Sohel).

Experts opined that innovation in denim sector is happening in making different products encompassing fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment, and accessories.

To lead the way in denim innovation, the panel explored, some critical issues facing the denim industry, with a particular focus on sustainability.

The discussion also delved into strategies for increasing the value of denim products, ensuring smart negotiation skills, catering to evolving market demands, having policy support form the government, etc.

