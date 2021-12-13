Shanta Securities signs contract to share CSE API

Brokerage firm Shanta Securities Ltd has signed a contract with the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) to get its application program interface (API) so that its own order management system can be integrated with the port-city bourse's core trading system's matching engine.

The API sharing would help the top tier brokerage firm further improve its services, said a statement.

CSE Managing Director (In-charge) Ghulam Faruque and Shanta Securities Chief Executive Officer Quazi Asaduzzaman signed the API sharing contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

The bourses are sharing their API with the brokers to allow them to integrate the bourses' core trading systems with their own order management system (OMS) that reduces loads on the bourses default OMS and also creates opportunity for brokers to offer customized OMS to their clients.

Unlike the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) which decided API sharing earlier this year, the CSE opened its API for its brokers in 2015 and LankaBangla Securities as the top stockbroker adopted it then.

A number of brokerage firms are opting for shared API, said the CSE.