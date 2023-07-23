Shanta Securities unveils trading app 'Shanta EasyTrade'

Shanta Securities Limited, one of the leading brokerage houses in the industry, announced the launch of its cutting-edge trading app, 'Shanta EasyTrade' on Sunday (23 July).

The application will empower both existing and new investors with the ability to conveniently monitor market conditions, compare options, and execute trades from anywhere, at any time. Harnessing over a year of meticulous development, Shanta Securities Ltd has created a robust platform that caters to the evolving needs of stock market participants. With Shanta EasyTrade, users can effortlessly navigate the complexities of the stock market, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience, reads a press release.

Key Features of Shanta EasyTrade: NTP Solutions: The country's first Next Generation Trading Platform (NTP solution); Self-Execution: Trade independently without broker intervention; Biometric Login: Secure client information with biometric login functionality; Multiple Account Trading & Dual Exchange: Manage multiple trading from a single login simultaneously in both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE); Real-time Notifications: Stay informed and in control of important financial event notifications.

Quazi Assaduzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Shanta Securities Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly gratified to introduce Shanta EasyTrade to the market. This innovative trading app represents a significant milestone for us as we strive to provide our valued investors with one-stop financial solutions. With Shanta EasyTrade, we are putting the power of seamless trading in the hands of our clients, enabling them to monitor, analyze, and execute trades with ease. We look forward to witnessing this app's positive impact on our clients' trading journey ahead."

Shanta Securities Limited invites investors to embrace this revolutionary trading app and take control of their investment journey. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and commitment to excellence, Shanta EasyTrade is optimistic to set a new standard in online trading in Bangladesh. The app can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and App Store.