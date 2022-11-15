Shanta Securities opens branch in Chattogram

Shanta Securities inaugurated its new branch at Ayub Trade Centre at Chattogram's Agrabad area on Monday (14 November).

The chief guest of the inauguration event was Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), reads a press release.

Arif Khan, vice-chairman of Shanta Asset Management, Quazi Asaduzzaman, chief executive officer of Shanta Securities, Golam Ahad Chowdhury, executive director of Shanta Securities and other officials of Shanta Capital Market, local investors and businessmen were present there.

Shanta Securities has a skilled and experienced team, who constantly ensure best services and return through quality research for capital market investment.

On the occasion, Quazi Asaduzzaman said, "We are determined to take our service to a unique height for Chattogram investors. By doing so, we want to contribute to the overall economic growth of the country."

"Shanta Securities has been providing the best services to the investors of Dhaka with great efficiency in the capital market. I hope they will keep continuing the same standard for Chattogram investors as well." said, Mahbubul Alam, CCCI president.