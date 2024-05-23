Shanta Securities recognised as top stock brokerage in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
23 May, 2024

Shanta Securities recognised as top stock brokerage in Bangladesh

Shanta Securities has been honoured as one of the top three brokerage houses in Bangladesh at the prestigious Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023. 

This significant recognition highlights the company's exceptional performance and commitment to excellence in capital market development, reads a press release.

The award was presented by Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who handed over the accolade to Quazi Asaduzzaman, CEO of Shanta Securities, during a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 22 May. 

Commenting on the achievement, Quazi Asaduzzaman, CEO of Shanta Securities, said, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top three brokerage houses in Bangladesh. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to providing the best services to our clients. We believe that by working together and taking initiatives alongside other industry players, we can uplift the market scenario and contribute to a stronger economy. We are grateful to the BSEC for this recognition and look forward to continuing our efforts to contribute to the growth and development of Bangladesh's financial sector."

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury graced the event as the chief guest, while BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam chaired the proceedings. The ceremony was further distinguished by the presence of special guests, including Waseqa Ayesha Khan, State Minister for Finance, and Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner at the BSEC, delivered the welcome address, and other notable attendees included BSEC Commissioners ATM Tariquzzaman, Professor Rumana Islam, and various stakeholders from the financial community.
 

