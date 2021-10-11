Saiham Cotton receives Tk42cr insurance claim

Stocks

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 09:29 pm

Related News

Saiham Cotton receives Tk42cr insurance claim

The 100% export-oriented cotton yarn manufacturer will spend the money on loan repayment and reconstruction of a raw cotton warehouse

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 09:29 pm
Saiham Cotton receives Tk42cr insurance claim

Saiham Cotton Mills Limited, which experienced a massive fire last year, has received more than Tk42 crore in an insurance claim.

The 100% export-oriented cotton yarn manufacturer will spend the money on loan repayment and reconstruction of a raw cotton warehouse, the company said in its disclosure on stock exchanges on Monday.

The warehouse and the whole stock of raw material were gutted in a fire in October 2020, resulting in huge losses for the company.

Later, the cotton manufacturer claimed Tk59.04 crore from its insurer.

Against the claim, the company has received Tk42.03 crore in three instalments.

Saiham Cotton Mills received Tk30 crore in the first two instalments in July and August this year and the remaining Tk12.03 crore in the last instalment recently.

Initially incorporated as Saiham Spinning Mills in 2002, the company got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange in 2012.

In fiscal 2019-20, it incurred a loss of Tk9.46 crore but returned to profit the next year.

In the first nine months of FY21, the company made a profit of Tk10.72 crore while the turnover stood at Tk259.30 crore.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk0.72, from Tk0.56 in the same period of the previous year.

Top News

Saiham Cotton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case