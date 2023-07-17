Rupali Bank's share price jumps by 46% sans PSI

State-owned Rupali Bank's shares price jumped over 46% since 3 July without price sensitive information (PSI) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

As per the DSE data, the state-owned lender's share price was Tk25.20 each on 3 July, which surged to Tk36.80 in the early session on 17 July.

The DSE sent a query letter to the bank to know the reason for the unusual price hike, but the bank replied that there was no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

Earlier, the bank decided not to pay any dividends to its shareholders for 2022.

