Runner’s two-wheeler business back in profits, yet to regain all

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
24 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Runner’s two-wheeler business back in profits, yet to regain all

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
24 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Runner Automobiles Ltd has posted profits in the October-December quarter for both its business segments – passenger and commercial vehicles.

In the previous quarter, 41 of the 92 days were lost to Covid-19 lockdowns and the company's two-wheeler and three-wheeler business absorbed losses as passenger vehicles were not allowed to run or be sold amid the restrictions.

Since the October-December quarter saw no lockdowns, the company's passenger segment business recovered. It earned more revenue compared to the same quarter of the previous year and higher than the previous quarter.

But, the hikes in costs of raw material and freight charges did not allow the company to bag a higher year-on-year profit in line with the revenue recovery in its businesses of manufacturing or assembling or merely distributing Runner, Vespa, Aprilia, UM and KTM branded two-wheelers and Bajaj branded three-wheelers.

The mother company Runner Automobiles Ltd, which runs the businesses of the passenger segment, posted earnings per share (EPS) of Tk0.28 in the October-December quarter, against Tk0.54 over the same period of 2020, while its loss per share was Tk0.1 in the July-September quarter this fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Runner continues its profitable Eicher branded commercial vehicle distribution business handled by its subsidiary Runner Motors Ltd.

Despite a slight year-on-year decline in turnover in the October-December quarter, Runner Motors profits grew compared to the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Finally, the publicly listed automobile company's consolidated EPS, which includes figures of all subsidiary companies, grew to Tk0.96 in the October-December quarter from Tk0.88 in the corresponding period of 2020 and Tk0.53 in the July-September quarter this year.

But the second quarter's recovery was not enough to offset the dent of the first quarter.

Over the first half of the 2021-22 fiscal year, Runner's consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.49, still less than the same of Tk1.65 in the July-December period of 2021 when there had been no lockdowns.

The company's consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk65.65 at the end of December.

For fiscal 2020-21, it declared 10% cash dividends as its annual consolidated EPS grew to Tk2.7 from the previous fiscal's Tk1.97.

Runner shares closed 1.1% lower at Tk52.8 on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The stock reached over Tk114 in mid-2019 following the company's debut a few weeks earlier and had dropped to Tk39 in March 2020 on the Covid-19 panic.

Top News

Runner Automobiles Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

6h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

7h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

10h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

3h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

3h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’