Runner Automobiles organises bike rally to celebrate Women’s Day

Corporates

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 12:37 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Runner Automobiles Limited organised a special bike rally to celebrate  International Women's Day-2022 on 11 March.

The rally titled "Break The Limit" celebrated the women who are setting an example by riding motorcycles as personal vehicles, reads a press release.

It was also aimed at encouraging women to use personal vehicles and road safety.

Along with the rally, there was a free servicing facility and gifts for everyone who attended the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Runner as a brand supports the courage and encourages these determined fearless women who inspire other women too.

Its Skooty 110, Kite+ and a few other motorcycles of Runner are popular among women at present.
 

