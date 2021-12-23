Runner Automobiles shareholders approve 10% cash dividend

Shareholders of Runner Automobiles Limited approved a 10% cash dividend recommended by the company's board of directors for the fiscal year ended on 30 June, 2021.

The decision came following the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of the two-wheeler manufacturer, held on Thursday (23 December), said a press release.

Runner Automobiles Limited Managing Director and CEO Reazul Chowdhury delivered the welcome address and the question and answer session on the company's financial condition.

The meeting was chaired by Runner Automobiles Limited Company Secretary Mizanur Rahman and was attended by CFO Sanat Datta and other members of the board of directors, as well as senior officials and shareholders.

Runner Automobiles Limited Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan announced the end of the meeting through a directional speech.