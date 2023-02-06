Oimex Electrode declares 1% cash dividend for shareholders

The board of directors of Oimex Electrode Limited has recommended a 1% cash dividend for their shareholders, other than sponsors and directors, for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The decision has taken in a board meeting of the company on Sunday (5 February).

The sponsors and directors hold 20,133,184 shares out of a total of 67,084,781 shares of the company.

General shareholders hold 46,951,597 shares and general shareholders will get a cash dividend of Tk4,695,159.

The company has made a loss per share of Tk1.65 and its net asset value per share stood at Tk11.72.

Oimex Electrode is a manufacturer of welding electrodes, galvanized iron wire, copper-coated welding wire, and iron nails.

The share price of the company has come down 11% to 16.20 after publishing the annual disclosure through stock exchanges.