No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
14 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
14 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:46 pm
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  

Individual investors will not be taxed on capital gains from any listed security, clarified the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Individual investors' capital gains from any listed securities were left tax-free through a previous statutory regulatory order (SRO) by the NBR, and it remains the same, said Bapan Chandra Das, NBR second secretary for tax policy.

Previously, capital gains from transfer of state-owned enterprise (SOE) shares and government securities that include treasury bonds, bills and other government debt securities were not taxable. They became taxable after the Income Tax Paripatra 2022-23 was published on Wednesday.

The Finance Act this year made capital gains from government securities taxable, while the Income Tax Paripatra included SOE shares too.

Only institutional investors' capital gains from listed SOE shares and government securities will be taxed, similar to what they have been paying against their capital gains from non-government companies, the NBR official told The Business Standard.

According to the Income Tax Paripatra, capital gains from all government securities and listed public companies will be taxed, creating panic among capital market investors fearing a stock selloff.

However, since the 2015 SRO that exempted individual investors from paying any tax on their capital gains from the sale of listed securities is still effective, and the capital gains of individuals from all listed securities will remain tax waived, Bapan Chandra Das explained.

Only institutional investors shall pay capital gains taxes on all securities from now on.

In Bangladesh, the capital gains tax is 10%.

Sponsor-directors and owners of over 10% shares are allowed to pay 5% tax on capital gains from the transfer of their shares, according to the 2015 SRO.
 

Top News

tax / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

8h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

10h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

15h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

2h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

3h | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

3h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka