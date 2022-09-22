Monno Fabrics sponsor sells shares to repay company’s bank loans

Stocks

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Monno Fabrics sponsor sells shares to repay company’s bank loans

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:42 pm
Monno Fabrics sponsor sells shares to repay company’s bank loans

The Monno Welfare Foundation — a corporate director of the publicly listed Monno Fabrics Limited — has sold 5% or 57.60 lakh shares of its holdings to pay off bank loans of Monno Fabrics..

The sale proceeds, valued at Tk15.46 crore, were provided by the foundation to Monno Fabrics as an interest-free loan, the company said, in a filing on the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) gave its approval on the matter on 28 April this year.

In its stock exchange filing, Monno Fabrics said the money has been utilised for the adjustment of the bank loan liabilities of Mono Fabrics with four banks— Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, BDBL Bank and Mercantile Bank— and other expenses.

According to sources, out of the total money from the foundation, Monno Fabrics will repay Tk12.73 crore loans to Sonali Bank, and Tk60 lakh to BDBL, Janata Bank, and Mercantile Bank. Also, Tk1.41 crore will be used for electric bill payments for March 2022, and the rest will be used for the payment of advance income tax for the sale of shares.

Monno Fabrics Ltd started out in the 1990s and it is a complete composite textile mill.

More than a decade ago, the BSEC transferred the company to the over-the-counter (OTC) board of stock exchanges from the main trading boards of the bourses. Later, as part of an initiative to reform the OTC, the regulator allowed the company to return to the main market following their improvement in business.

After relisting on the stock exchanges, its share trading debuted on 13 June 2021.

Monno Fabrics Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

Now | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

29m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 