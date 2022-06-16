Haji Ahmad Brothers included in ICB Capital’s panel broker

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:30 pm

ICB Capital Management Limited has included Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities for the first time from the private sector in its panel broker.

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘁𝘆, chief executive officer of ICB Capital, and 𝗥𝗮𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗯 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗵𝗿𝘂𝗹, chairman of Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities, on Wednesday, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

The agreement is a form of mutual commitment that now the ICB Capital's clients can buy and sell shares through Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities.

In addition to the panel brokering service, if any private limited company wants to issue shares to the capital market, the securities firm can facilitate them through ICB Capital.

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘁𝘆 said at the signing ceremony that at present the private sector is very advanced in brokerage services. These companies are working on new ideas in share transactions. Private sector brokerage firms have been included in the panel to be associated with this change.

"Haji Ahmad Brothers is providing brokerage services with a reputation. They also have good innovative ideas. So we have included this company in the panel," he added.

𝗥𝗮𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗯 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗵𝗿𝘂𝗹 said, "We are doing business on stock investment policy, not share trading. Our clients are discouraged from day-trading. Rather, we encourage long-term investment. We have been able to join ICB because of the transparency and accountability in our company."

He added that being a member of a business family, there is an opportunity to work on the listing of new companies in the stock market.

"I would like to take advantage of that opportunity through ICB Capital."

Although ICB Capital is involved in the merchant banking business, it can manage customers' portfolios through discretionary and non-discretionary accounts.

However, the securities houses' platform is used for share trading. So far, transactions have been done through ICB's own securities house.

Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities is one of the founder members of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, having been established in 1956.

