ICB Capital Management hosts workshop marking listing of 15 firms in stock market

ICB Capital Management Limited (ICML), one of the subsidiaries of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the only government investment institution in the capital market, organised a workshop at BICM's Multipurpose Hall regarding listing of 15 Government-owned companies & Corporations in the capital market on Thursday (31 August).

The Chairman of the board of directors of ICB Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Amal Krishna Mandal, Joint Secretary Dr Nahid Hossain, Managing Director of ICB and Chairman of ICML, Md Abul Hossain, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Sayed Kutub were present as the guests of honour in the workshop, reads a press release.

Besides, Deputy Secretary of FID Md Jahid Hossain, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, senior officials of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), IDRA, ICB, DSE, CSE, BPC and representatives of 15 Government-owned companies & Corporations were also present.

Mazeda Khatun, the CEO of ICML presented the keynote report on importance, problems and prospects of listing of Government-owned companies in the capital market.

Representatives of selected companies shared their views and opinion on share offloading and going public by being listed in the market.

Representatives of BSEC, stock exchanges, other regulatory bodies and distinguished guests provided guidance and suggestions in their speech on the listing initiative of selected Government entities in the capital markets at the earliest.