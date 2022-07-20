Maple Frontiers CEO joins to Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities

Maple Frontiers Advisory's President and Chief Executive Officer Javed Khan has joined as an advisor of Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities Limited, a brokerage firm entitled with the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Maple Frontiers Advisory is a Canadian Advisory firm focuses on Global advisory.

Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities is one of the founder members of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, has been established in 1956. It is also one of the first full-service brokerage companies in Bangladesh.

Haji Ahmad Brothers Securities, in a press release, said that the firm is delighted to have Javed Khan as an advisor, who will counsel how to bring the securities firm overall development to newer heights. The brokerage firm believes that in the capital market to make its presence more progressive and noteworthy.

Javed Khan will play an effective role to explore capital market and his potentiality to contribute in Bangladesh's economic growth, the press release added.

