FBCCI president urges top cos to enter capital market

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam has urged the top companies of the country and abroad to join the capital market.

He made the call today while speaking as a chief guest in a meeting of FBCCI's Standing Committee on Capital Market and Bonds.

The president of the top trade organisation said, there is no alternative to boosting investment in industrialisation through strengthening the country's capital market. It is also relatively easy for industrial owners.

But sadly, only a few big companies have come to the capital market, he added.

He also commented that it is important to have a safe exit facility for investors in the capital market.

The FBCCI president urged all stakeholders to work together for the development of the capital and bond market.

FBCCI's former senior vice-president and standing committee director in-charge, Muntakim Ashraf, said the number of large investors is much less than the small investors in the capital market. This situation should be improved, he added.